Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Supermax Extension With Nikola Jokic

It is quite an accomplishment to be named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA. To be named MVP twice in back-to-back seasons though puts you in elite company with some of the greatest of all-time.

Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only 12 players in NBA history to achieve such a feat and now, Nikola Jokic has added his name to this list.

Being named the NBA’s MVP for the second consecutive year, Jokic can now add his name to the list of greats to win the award in consecutive years and he can also brag about being the league’s highest paid player after agreeing to a record-breaking supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

On Friday, the Nuggets officially announced Jokic’s contract extension, which is worth at least $260 million over five years. The MVP center is now under contract with Denver through the 2027-28 season, as the final year of his extension contains a near $60 million player option.

Jokic, 27, continues to redefine the game in his own way and is cementing his legacy as one of the best centers in NBA history.

There are no limitations to Nikola Jokic’s game and being a complete mismatch league-wide, he is only going to improve given that he is in the prime of his career.

During the 2021-22 season, Jokic averaged career-highs in points (27.1), rebounds (13.8), steals (1.5) and field goal percentage (58.3%), while also recording a league-high 19 triple-doubles. Jokic made his fourth consecutive All-Star Game appearance this past year.

With Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2022-23 season, the Denver Nuggets truly believe that they can be a championship contender. If we do know anything, it is that Nikola Jokic will continue to be the leader of this team and will carry them as far as he can.