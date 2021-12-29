Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a modest record of 16-16 in 32 games, and while the .500 record is underwhelming they have had injuries to key players all over the roster all season long.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the best team in the NBA at 27-6 in 33 games this season, and after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas, they are now the top seed in the Western Conference.

They have regained their status as an elite team after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

