Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Utah Jazz in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 22-19 record, and are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and the Nuggets had a solid season last year.

However, just like the Jazz, they both lost in the second round of the playoffs after successful regular seasons.

This season, they have had star players in and out of the lineup, but are still good enough to be in contention for a top playoff spot.

They are 11-7 in 18 games at home this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball