Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Utah Jazz
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Colorado.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Utah Jazz in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 22-19 record, and are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and the Nuggets had a solid season last year.
However, just like the Jazz, they both lost in the second round of the playoffs after successful regular seasons.
This season, they have had star players in and out of the lineup, but are still good enough to be in contention for a top playoff spot.
They are 11-7 in 18 games at home this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.