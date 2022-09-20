Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player

The Detroit Pistons will open up their training camp in eight days and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the New York Knicks.

Recently, teams around the league have made tons of roster moves in preparation for training camp and the new season.

On Monday, J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports that the Detroit Pistons are signing Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Shaw: "The Detroit Pistons are signing guard Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract, his agents Aman Dhesi and Maurice Johnson tell @HoopsRumors. Edwards went undrafted in June. He averaged 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game with Houston during his final collegiate season, helping his team reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament."

Edwards is 23 years old and played his college basketball for both Texas Tech and Houston.

A player that signs an Exhibit 10 deal often will not make the roster, so it will be interesting to see if the Pistons give him a chance to prove himself during the preseason.

The Pistons have a lot of young talent on their roster, but they were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season.

They were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 23-59 record.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, they selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick, and in 2022 they took Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick.

Therefore, they have young talent and are still an exciting team to keep an eye out for.