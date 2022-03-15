Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

Skip to main content
Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Lakers

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns crushed the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 140-111 on Sunday night in Arizona, and after the game Devin Booker spoke to reporters. 

"We don't like losing two in a row," Booker said postgame. "So we just want to come with a lot of energy and effort and we did that to start the game." 

The full clip of Booker speaking after the game can be watched here.  

The Suns lost their last game at home against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but clearly responded in this game by coming out and winning the first quarter against the Lakers 48-22.  

Booker went off for 30 points and ten assists, and the Suns have the best record in the NBA at 54-14.      

They will play their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Tuesday night.  

