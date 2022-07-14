Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Thursday. The former Louisville star has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, and the betting favorites to land him are the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet. 

Mitchell: "I hate bein in my feels I hate 20 dolla bills"

The three-time NBA All-Star has been in the news quite a bit over the last few days, because of all of the trade rumors surrounding him. 

On July 12, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are listening to offers on Mitchell. 

Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said." 

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, reported that the Jazz are talking with the New York Knicks about Mitchell.   

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams. Story at @TheAthletic"

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has the favorites to land Mitchell as the Knicks (-200), Miami Heat (+400), Brooklyn Nets (+1000) and Los Angeles Lakers (+1800). 

They have the Jazz listed at +550, so the betting markets are giving better odds that he will play for the Knicks or Heat next season than returning to the Jazz.  

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks last season. 

USATSI_16227156_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Star Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18693339_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League Day 7 Recap: Battle Of Rookies Headlines The Day

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_16239030_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Surprising Team Interested In Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18042534_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Star Gets "Pissed" At This

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_8397910_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Photos Of Derrick Rose In Brazil

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17945318_168388303_lowres
News

ESPN's Hypothetical Kevin Durant-Donovan Mitchell-Ben Simmons-Deandre Ayton Trade

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17988985_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Are Reportedly Taking Place With This Team

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago