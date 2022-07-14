Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.

Mitchell: "I hate bein in my feels I hate 20 dolla bills"

The three-time NBA All-Star has been in the news quite a bit over the last few days, because of all of the trade rumors surrounding him.

On July 12, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are listening to offers on Mitchell.

Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said."

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, reported that the Jazz are talking with the New York Knicks about Mitchell.

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams. Story at @TheAthletic"

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has the favorites to land Mitchell as the Knicks (-200), Miami Heat (+400), Brooklyn Nets (+1000) and Los Angeles Lakers (+1800).

They have the Jazz listed at +550, so the betting markets are giving better odds that he will play for the Knicks or Heat next season than returning to the Jazz.

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks last season.