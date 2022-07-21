Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Something On Thursday

On Thursday, NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Mitchell wrote: "Man god is good."

The former Louisville star had another fantastic season, but the Utah Jazz once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They were the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and faced off with the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs (who were without Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series).

They went 1-2 in those first three games, and ended up losing the series in six games.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire league, but lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This offseason, they have begun making changes as they have traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition, Mitchell has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the most reported teams.

July 12: Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that the Heat have interest in Mitchell.

July 13: Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Knicks and Jazz have had discussions.

So far, nothing has been reported as remotely close, but it will be something likely lingers until the season begins (unless he is dealt before then).

While he is not one of the top-ten players in the NBA, he is still one of the best players in the league, so wherever he goes (or if he stays) will cause many ripple effects.