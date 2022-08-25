Draymond Green's Recent Comment Went Viral

LeBron James and Draymond Green used to be somewhat rivals when they first started facing off in the NBA Finals in 2015 and 2016.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Green and the Golden State Warriors faced off in the NBA Finals four times in a row from 2015-18.

The Warriors won three out of four times (their only loss came in the 2016 NBA Finals).

In 2019, Green signed with Klutch Sports, who also represent James.

These days, they seem to be a lot more friendly.

Recently, James made a post to Instagram (that went viral).

Green left a comment on the post that has over 12,000 likes.

Green's comment: "Do shit that nobody else does because he’s who nobody else is…. Grammar and all… insert y’all hate below 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we winning and ain’t nobody having more fun 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Draymond Green's Comment

James was also recently spotted at Green's wedding early this month.

After the 2018 NBA Finals, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he led them to the NBA Championship in 2020 over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World.

This past season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

As for Green, he helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

The Warriors are one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

Both James and Green are four-time NBA Champions.