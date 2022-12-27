Duncan Robinson Makes NBA History In Monday's Heat-Timberwolves Game

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson made NBA history on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he made his 800th career three-pointer.

Three-point shooting has become an essential part of every NBA team’s plans on the offensive-end of the floor and the Miami Heat have one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

While his production and minutes have been inconsistent as of late, Duncan Robinson still remains a viable catch-and-shoot option for the Heat out on the perimeter and on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he made NBA history.

In the team’s 113-100 win over Minnesota, Robinson went 3-5 from three-point range off-the-bench and in the process, he made his 800th career three-pointer, making him the fastest player in NBA history to reach 800 made threes.

It took Robinson 263 career games to make 800 three-pointers, passing Luka Doncic (288) for the fastest to 800 career threes in NBA history. Stephen Curry, who is the NBA’s all-time three-points leader, did so in 305 career games.

While he may not be a consistent starter or producer, Duncan Robinson is still one of the most valuable perimeter shooters in this league.

Playing in a total of 24 games this season, all of which he has come off-the-bench for, Robinson has averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range, the lowest shooting percentage of his career, not counting his rookie season in which Robinson played in only 15 games.

Making 40 total threes this season, Robinson currently ranks 5th on the Heat in three-pointers made.

The Heat find themselves 17-17 on the season and currently in the Play-In Tournament region of the Eastern Conference standings.

