Skip to main content

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Heat

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Barclays Center, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to reporters.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 113-107 to the Miami Heat on their home floor at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.  

However, the good news was the fact that Kevin Durant played 35 minutes and scored 31 points in his first time playing since January 15.  

The All-Star forward had been out due to a knee injury, but he has clearly recovered, which is the most important thing for the Nets considering he is their best player. 

After the loss, Durant spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

The Nets fell to 32-32 on the season, which currently has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.     

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17587338_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17580033_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Rockets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_15557564_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury Update On Nets Star Joe Harris

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost to The Mavs

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago