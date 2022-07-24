Skip to main content
Future Hall-Of-Famer And NBA Champion Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Future Hall-Of-Famer And NBA Champion Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Dwight Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and eight-time All-NBA center remains unsigned in NBA free agency.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer, five-time All-Defensive performer and one-time NBA champion Dwight Howard still remains a free agent this offseason.

Howard, 36, seemed to be out of the league a couple years ago as he bounced around from team-to-team in the NBA, but the veteran center has seemed to find some new life near the end of his career.

The future Hall-of-Famer was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship roster in 2020 and in his bench role the last couple of seasons, Howard has still proven to be an avid rebounder.

Averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the course of his career, Dwight Howard will go down as one of the greatest centers of all-time when he is ready to call it quits.

However, it does not appear as the end is near, as Howard has been working out this offseason in anticipation of his 19th year in the NBA during the 2022-23 season.

He may not end up leading the league in rebounds like he did five times earlier in his career, nor lead the league in blocked shots like he did two times prior, but Howard is still an experienced talent who’s defensive awareness makes him a valuable bench talent in a team’s frontcourt.

Playing in 60 games last season at about 16.2 minutes per game with the Lakers, Howard averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 61.2% from the floor.

With some teams still looking to fill out the remainder of their roster, Dwight Howard could wind up being a key veteran player for a team to add, especially a team that has young pieces in their frontcourt that could learn from Howard. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsDwight Howard2022 NBA Free AgencyLos Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres
News

Future Hall-Of-Famer And NBA Champion Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_13914789_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested In Former Lakers And Warriors Star

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_7595812_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Nets Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_17426909_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Thinks The NBA Should Do This

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago
USATSI_13619903_168388303_lowres
News

The 76ers Could Have Had A Big-3 Of Devin Booker, Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago
USATSI_17868451_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Answered A Good Question On Twitter

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Sign New Player

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago
USATSI_17956112_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange On Friday

By Ben StinarJul 23, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
USATSI_17934359_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted On Friday

By Ben StinarJul 23, 2022 12:52 PM EDT