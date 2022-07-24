Future Hall-Of-Famer And NBA Champion Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

An eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer, five-time All-Defensive performer and one-time NBA champion Dwight Howard still remains a free agent this offseason.

Howard, 36, seemed to be out of the league a couple years ago as he bounced around from team-to-team in the NBA, but the veteran center has seemed to find some new life near the end of his career.

The future Hall-of-Famer was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship roster in 2020 and in his bench role the last couple of seasons, Howard has still proven to be an avid rebounder.

Averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the course of his career, Dwight Howard will go down as one of the greatest centers of all-time when he is ready to call it quits.

However, it does not appear as the end is near, as Howard has been working out this offseason in anticipation of his 19th year in the NBA during the 2022-23 season.

He may not end up leading the league in rebounds like he did five times earlier in his career, nor lead the league in blocked shots like he did two times prior, but Howard is still an experienced talent who’s defensive awareness makes him a valuable bench talent in a team’s frontcourt.

Playing in 60 games last season at about 16.2 minutes per game with the Lakers, Howard averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 61.2% from the floor.

With some teams still looking to fill out the remainder of their roster, Dwight Howard could wind up being a key veteran player for a team to add, especially a team that has young pieces in their frontcourt that could learn from Howard.