Publish date:
Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game
Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets on Saturday.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Texas on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the game due to a groin injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Gordon is averaging 14.6 points per game, and shooting over 44% from the three-point range.
On a very young Rockets team, he is one of the best players on the team and one of the only veterans.
The Rockets come into the game with a 10-26 record in 36 games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games.
As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 17-16 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.