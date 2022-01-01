Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game
    Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

    Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets on Saturday.
    The Houston Rockets are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Texas on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

    Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the game due to a groin injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Gordon is averaging 14.6 points per game, and shooting over 44% from the three-point range.  

    On a very young Rockets team, he is one of the best players on the team and one of the only veterans.  

    The Rockets come into the game with a 10-26 record in 36 games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games.  

    As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 17-16 record. 

