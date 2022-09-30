Skip to main content
Evaluating Thunder-Rockets Trade Involving Eight Different Players

Evaluating Thunder-Rockets Trade Involving Eight Different Players

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, newly acquired Maurice Harkless and a 2025 second-round pick that they just acquired from the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

It is quite rare to see teams come together to make a trade involving a ton of players once training camp begins, but this is exactly what the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have done.

Thursday evening, the Thunder and Rockets came together to make a trade involving eight players, highlighted by former 2010 third overall pick Derrick Favors and 2020 second-round pick Theo Maledon.

Oklahoma City agreed to trade Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, who the team recently traded for on Tuesday from the Atlanta Hawks, and Atlanta’s 2025 second-round pick to Houston in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. This deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This second-round draft pick Oklahoma City sent to Houston was recently acquired by the Thunder in Tuesday’s trade, a deal in which they sent Vit Krejci to Atlanta in exchange for Maurice Harkless and the Hawks 2025 second-round pick. The draft pick now goes to Houston and is protected 31-40.

It may be hard for some to understand why both sides made this trade, especially since neither team is competing for a playoff spot and since both teams are rebuilding, but this was mainly a financial move for both franchises.

After making this trade, the Thunder are now roughly $10 million under the luxury tax threshold and the Rockets still remain well below this tax line. Both teams have 18 guaranteed contracts on their roster after this deal, meaning that Oklahoma City and Houston will need to find a way to remove three contracts from their roster before the start of the regular season to get to the league maximum roster size of 15 players.

For Houston, Derrick Favors is another veteran big man that this team now has on its roster after acquiring veteran Boban Marjanovic from the Dallas Mavericks earlier this offseason and Favors will be a candidate to possibly be dealt elsewhere at some point during the 2022-23 season.

As for Theo Maledon, he is only 21-years-old and gives Houston some much-needed depth in their backcourt behind Kevin Porter Jr., who is entering the final year of his contract.

Overall, not much changes for both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, two young teams looking to find their footing in the Western Conference. 

USATSI_17144647_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Thunder-Rockets Trade Involving Eight Different Players

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17330035_168388303_lowres
News

Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18015747_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Obi Toppin Is The Key To Finding Success For New York Knicks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17898203_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Wizards Preseason Games In Japan

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18028409_168388303_lowres
Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Joshua Primo Suffers MCL Sprain

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7068074_168388303_lowres
News

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17449765_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17861556_168388303_lowres
News

2x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During 1st Week Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar