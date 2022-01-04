Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make His Season Debut In This Game

According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the city's vaccine mandate.

However, he has always been eligible to play in the team's 41 road games, but the Nets originally did not allow him to be a part-time player.

On December 17, they changed their stance, and are now allowing him to be a part-time player.

Even without Irving this season, the Nets are 23-11 in 34 games this season, and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

