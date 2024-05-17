Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Ends Speculation About Chris Paul Rumors
Blake Griffin was among the most exciting players in the NBA during the prime of his career.
He most recently played for the Boston Celtics in 2023, and after not playing this past season, he announced his retirement in a social media post last month.
Griffin's best tenure came with the Los Angeles Clippers, but they were never able to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs.
There had been rumors in the past about Griffin's relationship with Chris Paul.
However, Griffin, who recently spoke to FanDuel TV's Run It Back, put an end to the speculation.
Griffin: "You watch a clip, you see something, you run with it, it's a story, it gets clicks, it's great. Once we all left and went our seprate ways. First time I played against J.J., we got into it. First time I played against CP, we got into it. The nature of bringing people who are uber competitive, and even if they played together for a long time and now they're going against each other, you're still on the other team. It's all love after the game, but during the game, no. That feeds into it as well. It's a narrative, and what's the better story—'Oh these guys hate each other' or 'yeah they're great guys and they all get along, they just didn't win.' That's not a story."
In addition to the Clippers and Celtics, Griffin also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons over 14 seasons.