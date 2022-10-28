Skip to main content
Fan Gets Arrested For Throwing Cup At Luka Doncic During Mavs-Nets Game

A fan threw a cup at Luka Doncic during Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan was arrested.
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets fell to 1-4 in their first five games when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in overtime by a score of 129-105. 

The game was played on their home floor at Barclays Center in New York, and during overtime, a fan threw a cup onto the floor at Luka Doncic while Kevin Durant was shooting a free throw.  

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps the fan has been arrested.

Bontemps: "The person who threw the cup of ice onto the court during overtime here at Barclays Center was arrested, a spokesperson said."

As for the game, the Mavs have improved to 2-2 on the season, and Doncic finished his night with 41 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. 

At only 23 years old, he is very clearly one of the top-ten players in the entire NBA. 

Last season, he led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals.     

Meanwhile, the Nets, who have one of the most talented rosters in the league, are struggling.    

On the positive side, Kyrie Irving led the way with 39 points, while Durant finished his night with 37 points.

Yet, they still lost. 

Last season, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Mavs will now head home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas on Saturday.

The Nets will remain home and host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on the same night.     

