Former #1 Basketball Recruit In The Country Is Still A Free Agent

On August 26, Harry Giles still remains a free agent. The former top recruit has played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and was briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021 offseason.
On August 26, Harry Giles still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

In 2016, ESPN ranked him as the number one recruit in the country. 

He played his one season of college basketball at Duke, but dealt with injury concerns going into the 2017 NBA Draft. 

The Sacramento Kings took him with the 20th overall pick.  

During his rookie season, he averaged 7.0 points per contest in 58 games. 

The following season he averaged 6.9 points per contest in 46 games. 

After spending the first two years of his career in Sacramento, he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent in the summer of 2020. 

With the Trail Blazers, he played in 38 games and averaged 2.8 points per contest. 

This past season, he did not play in the NBA, after getting waived by the Los Angeles Clippers before the start of the regular season. 

At just 24-years-old, he is still somebody that team's should keep an eye on. 

When he has played, he has been a solid role player. 

While he may never turn into the star that many thought he could be coming out of high school, the potential is still there to be have a solid career in the NBA. 

In four regular season G League games this past season, he averaged 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. 

During three Showcase Cup games, he averaged 11.7 points per contest while shooting over 45% from the three-point range. 

Former #1 Basketball Recruit In The Country Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar

