Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Signs With New Team

Former Boston Celtics player Tremont Waters has signed with Metropolitans 92. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
Recently, former NBA player Tremont Waters joined Metropolitans 92, a French professional basketball club. 

Waters was the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. 

He played his college basketball for LSU, and was a superstar for the Tigers for two seasons.  

In 66 games he averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

However, he is listed at 5'10", so he was definitely a very small NBA player.  

For the Celtics, he played in 37 games and he even made four appearances in the starting lineup.  

He averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 assists per game for the franchise. 

In 2021, he shot nearly 40% from the three-point range on 1.5 attempts per game. 

In addition, he played in four playoff games, and during his rookie season they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who went to the NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

After the Celtics, Waters played in three games for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards last season.

In the G League, Waters put up very solid numbers last season averaging 12.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 29 games. 

He made 12 starts and averaged just over 28 minutes of playing time per game. 

There is no question that he is a very solid player, and he definitely will be one of the best players on his team next year. 

