Former First Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

A six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA performer, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent this offseason.

Griffin, 33, has not found a ton of success during the second-half of his career since being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in 2018 due to injuries.

He has played in 60 games in a season just once since the start of the 2017-18 season and Griffin has been with the Brooklyn Nets since being waived by the Pistons during the 2020-21 season.

In Brooklyn last year, the former No. 1 overall pick held a very minimal role on the Nets’ bench, averaging just 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Once a high-flying, athletic big man who could impact the game on both ends of the floor in terms of rebounding, Blake Griffin just does not appear to have the same legs and strength he once had earlier in his career.

Still though, Griffin’s experience and defensive awareness is what makes him an intriguing name in free agency.

While he is nothing more than a minimum contract guy that a team can round out their roster with, Griffin can still be an important bench asset for a handful of contending teams around the league.

Not to mention, he is the perfect mentor for a team to bring in should they have a lot of youth in their frontcourt.

With teams around the league beginning to fill out the remainder of their rosters with minimum-like players, it is just a matter of time before Blake Griffin agrees to another one-year deal.