Former Clippers And Mavs Player Signs With New Team

Moses Wright, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks last season, has signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls (h/t HoopsHype).

Wright played his college basketball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and he did not get drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

During his senior season, he averaged an impressive 17.4 points per contest.

Last season, he played three games for the Mavs and one game for the Clippers.

He also played 29 games in the G League and averaged a very solid 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He is still just 23-years-old, so he could very well play in the NBA again at some point.

There are ample opportunities through two-way contract, NBA Summer League and contracts that are not guaranteed for an entire season.

He is definitely a skilled player, and will likely be one of the best players on his new team.

A lot of times players that are on the cusp of making the NBA can actually make more money playing overseas.

The G League does not pay well, and two-way contracts do not always pay more than overseas teams.

In addition, he will get an opportunity for a lot more playing time than he would have gotten on any team in the league.