Skip to main content
Former Clippers And Mavs Player Signs With New Team

Former Clippers And Mavs Player Signs With New Team

Moses Wright, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks last season, has signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Moses Wright, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks last season, has signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls (h/t HoopsHype).  

Wright played his college basketball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and he did not get drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. 

During his senior season, he averaged an impressive 17.4 points per contest. 

Last season, he played three games for the Mavs and one game for the Clippers. 

He also played 29 games in the G League and averaged a very solid 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. 

He is still just 23-years-old, so he could very well play in the NBA again at some point. 

There are ample opportunities through two-way contract, NBA Summer League and contracts that are not guaranteed for an entire season. 

He is definitely a skilled player, and will likely be one of the best players on his new team. 

A lot of times players that are on the cusp of making the NBA can actually make more money playing overseas. 

The G League does not pay well, and two-way contracts do not always pay more than overseas teams. 

In addition, he will get an opportunity for a lot more playing time than he would have gotten on any team in the league. 

USATSI_15417889_168388303_lowres
News

Former Clippers And Mavs Player Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17239687_168388303_lowres
News

Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_16333220_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Paul George Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18111007_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors Officially Announce Juancho Hernangomez Signing

By Brett Siegel36 minutes ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly "Angling" For This Player In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17978530_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving Tweets 4 Photos On Thursday

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18569343_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen Curry Has No Desire To Leave The Warriors Anytime Soon

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17987313_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday Night

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_11978829_168388303_lowres
News

Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Brett Siegel15 hours ago