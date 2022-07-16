Montrezl Harrell Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Former Clippers And Lakers Star Still A Free Agent After Getting Arrested This Summer

Montrezl Harrell still remains a free agent on July 16. The NBA veteran has played for the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.

June 30 marked the first day of NBA free agency, and now on July 16 free agency has been going on for over two weeks.    

Currently, there are still several key players that are available, and one of them is NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell. 

Next season would be his eighth year playing in the NBA. 

This past season, he played for the Wizards and Hornets and averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. 

However, the best seasons of his career came when he played for the Clippers, and in 2020 he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. 

He also shot 58.0% from the field that season. 

There is no question that he would be a solid pickup for most of the league, because of his dominance in the paint. 

On June 14, the Charlotte Observer reported that Harrell had a court date pertaining to a citation that took place in May. 

Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer on June 14: "Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., last month. According to Madison County, Ky., court records, Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning to answer the traffic citation, but the arraignment was continued until July 13. Harrell, 28, was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper at 9:58 a.m. on May 12 while traveling southbound on I-75 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, according to the police records."

On July 13, the Charlotte Observer reported that the court date has once again been pushed back. 

