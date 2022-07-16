Skip to main content
Former Lakers And Celtics Guard Still A Free Agent

Former Lakers And Celtics Guard Still A Free Agent

Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on July 16. The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets over his career.

June 30 was the beginning of free agency, so on July 16 free agency has been ongoing for the last two and a half weeks. 

One of the players that is still available is veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. 

The 28-year-old has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over his career.  

With the Hawks, he was their best player at one point and averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game during the 2017-18 NBA season.  

This past season, he spent time with the Celtics and was also traded to the Rockets. 

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 64 games that he played in.    

At one point, he could have been looked at as a future star caliber player, but now he more of a role player.  

That being said, he is still a very solid role player and in 2020, he was one of the best 6th Men in all of basketball for the Thunder. 

He only started in two games that season, but averaged an impressive 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game. 

A title contender or a young team could benefit by signing him. 

The question will come down to how much is a team willing to pay for him. 

At his age, he is likely not looking to sign a minimum deal, so the options are likely slim. 

Wherever he ends up could get very interesting, because he is a good player. 

USATSI_18121852_168388303_lowres
News

Former Lakers And Celtics Guard Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16478284_168388303_lowres
News

Josh Jackson Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_16084261_168388303_lowres
News

Former Denver Nuggets Guard Joins European Team

By Brett Siegel48 minutes ago
USATSI_17609247_168388303_lowres
News

10x NBA All-Star And Future Hall of Famer Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18696865_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel52 minutes ago
USATSI_18608164_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Friday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18664074_168388303_lowres
News

Rich Paul And LeBron James Send Out Cryptic Tweets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12719659_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Sends Out Viral Tweet With A Bold Claim

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago