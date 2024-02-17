Former NBA G League Player LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With A New Team

LiAngelo Ball, who is the brother of NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo, has signed with a team in Mexico.

LiAngelo Ball played in the G League last season for the Greensboro Swarm (the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets).

The 25-year-old averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 11 Showcase Cup games (two starts).

He also appeared in three regular season games.

Earlier this week, Astros de Jalisco, a team in Mexico, shared a joint Instagram post with LaVar Ball that revealed LiAngelo had signed with the Astros (h/t RealGM).

The post's caption (translated to English): "💣 THE TALENT OF THE BALL FAMILY COMES TO THE JALISCO ASTROS 💣

Let the show begin, see you at the inaugural series next March 1 and 2 at the Astros Arena 😈🔥"

Ball has never appeared in an NBA regular season game, but has spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets during the preseason.

He played in three preseason games (for the Hornets) last season.

At his age, it's still possible that Ball could get another opportunity with an NBA team if he plays well with the Astros.

In addition, his brothers (Lonzo and LaMelo) are notable players, which could also help his case.

LaMelo is the best player on the Hornets and is currently averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games this season.

Meanwhile, Lonzo, who hasn't played since 2022 due to injury, was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.