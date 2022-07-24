Former NBA MVP Is A Free Agent Next Summer

Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA when he won the award as a 22-year-old superstar for the Chicago Bulls.

He was one of the most explosive guards in the history of the NBA.

However, he dealt with several injuries that made his prime very short, and left many NBA fans wondering what could have been for the 2008 first overall pick.

That being said, he has still had a very solid playing career post-superstardom.

After spending eight years of his career on the Bulls roster, he has also played for the New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota and Timberwolves.

Currently, he is on the Knicks and last season he played in 26 games and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

An injury kept him out for a large portion of the season, and the Knicks had a down year finishing as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the season prior, he was traded from the Pistons to the Knicks during the year, and he helped the Knicks make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

In 35 games for the Knicks, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

At 33-years-old, he is still capable of being a solid role player.

After next season (the summer of 2023), the three-time NBA All-Star will be a free agent.

Next season will probably determine how much he will get paid, but he would be a god pickup for a lot of teams.