Reunion? Former NBA Star Says He Would Make This Trade For Kyrie Irving

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins (now with ESPN) says that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers should make a trade of Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets.

On Friday, former NBA star (and current ESPN analyst) Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim about what he thinks the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers should do this summer. 

Both teams finished off the year in a very disappointing fashion as the Lakers missed the playoffs, and the Nets got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics. 

Neither team won a playoff game in a season when many thought they would both make the NBA Finals. 

Perkins has a solution for the two teams to make a trade involving two of their superstars. 

"If I'm the Lakers, right, I would consider trading Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving," Perkins said on Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN. 

Irving is going into his fourth season with the Nets, and the team has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs during his three-year tenure with Brooklyn. 

As for Davis, he is entering his fourth season with the Lakers, and they have been a rollercoaster. 

In the first season, they won the NBA Championship, the next season they lost in the first-round of the playoffs and this season they failed to make the playoffs. 

Irving played three seasons with LeBron James (now with the Lakers) on the Cleveland Cavaliers and they went to the NBA Finals in all three seasons. 

In 2016, they won the NBA Championship together when they came back from down 3-1 to beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

"I wouldn't mind seeing Kyrie Irving back with LeBron James," Perkins said. "A guy that he went to Finals with and won a championship."

