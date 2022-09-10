Former New York Knicks Star And NBA Champion Signs With New Team

Back in 2012, Jeremy Lin was one of the most famous basketball players in the entire world.

At the time, he was just 23-years-old, and he came out of nowhere averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists per contest for the New York Knicks.

There was a stretch of nine games where Lin averaged over 25 points and nine assists per contest, and led the Knicks to an 8-1 record.

He became an absolute sensation, while also playing for a team that played at the most famous arena in the world (Madison Square Garden).

Lin went on to have a solid NBA career, and he last played in the league during the 2019 season when he was on the Toronto Raptors who won the NBA Championship.

Recently, the 34-year-old announced that he is signing with he Guangzhou Loong Lions of the CBA (h/t Hoops Rumors and Hoops Hype).

He made the announcement in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Lin: "The journey continues! Still feel like a kid getting to live out my basketball dreams #GuangZhouLoonglions #廣州龍獅 #year13"

At his age, he is probably done playing in the NBA.

In 480 regular season games, he averaged a very solid 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He also played in 25 NBA Playoff games.

In addition to the Knicks and Raptors, he's also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.