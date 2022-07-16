Utah Jazz Sign New Player

On Thursday, the Utah Jazz announced the signing of Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.

Jazz PR: "The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Juzang (6-7, 215, UCLA) played in 30 games (29 starts) with the Bruins last season and averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, earning 2021-22 All-Pac-12 First Team honors."

The 21-year-old played one season at Kentucky and the last two seasons for UCLA.

He is a solid scorer, who averaged 16 points per game during his sophomore year and 15.6 points per during his junior year.

Last year, he helped the Bruins finish the season with a 27-8 record (15-5 in Pac-12 play).

UCLA made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before being sent home by the University of North Carolina.

As for the Jazz, they had another impressive regular season, but lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

They lost to the Mavs in six games, and to make it worse, Luka Doncic did not play in the first three games of the series.

Even without Doncic, the Jazz went just 1-2 in the first three games.

In 2021, they were the best team in the entire league, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the offseason, they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert had spent his entire career with Utah.