Former 9th Overall Pick Officially Signs With New NBA Team

Frank Kaminsky has officially signed with the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he played for the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced the signing of former ninth overall pick Frank Kaminsky. 

Hawks PR: "The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent center Frank Kaminsky, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Kaminsky joins the Hawks from the Phoenix Suns, where he saw action in nine games during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.1 minutes (.545 FG%, .333 3FG%, .900 FT%)".

In addition to playing for the Suns, Kaminsky has also played for the Charlotte Hornets. 

The versatile big-man began his career as the ninth overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

He played for the Hornets for four seasons, and the Suns for three seasons. 

Next season for the Hawks will be his eighth season in the NBA. 

The Hawks are coming off making the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had been the ninth seed, but won their way through the play-in tournament beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets (eliminating both of them). 

In the first-round, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games. 

In 2021, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals beating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds. 

They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Conference Finals. 

Next season, they have will have a loaded roster with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela. 

