LeBron James Reportedly DM'd Skip Bayless In 2009

FS1's Skip Bayless revealed a story of the time he believes that LeBron James direct messaged him on Twitter in 2009. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two-times), Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers during his legendary career.

FS1's Skip Bayless has been widely known as one of the biggest critics of LeBron James for the last decade.

On a recent episode of his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show", Bayless recalled a time where he almost interviewed James when he was in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bayless also added a story about a time where he believes that he was direct messaged by James on Twitter in 2009.

"I was new to Twitter," Bayless said on his show. "One Friday, I glanced at my Twitter direct messages, my DM's, and I was shocked to see one that sure sounded like, allegedly was from LeBron in my DM's. Well, LeBron did not follow me so I couldn't figure out how that got in my DM's. And yet, it certainly appeared to be from LeBron and it certainly sounded like LeBron."

Bayless went on to say what he recalls being to sent to him by James.

"The message was; 'Skip lets be friends, I'll help you and you help me, let's go through this together,'" Bayless recalled.

At the end of his story, Bayless said that the message from James disappeared the next day.

"I went back in my DM's and it was gone," Bayless said. "Trust me, I did not imagine this and I'm not that tech savvy, so who knows what had happened."

The story from Bayless is one of the more intriguing first-hand stories from a media member, because of just how much he has criticized the four-time NBA Champion.