Skip to main content

What? LeBron James Reportedly DM'd Skip Bayless In 2009

FS1's Skip Bayless revealed a story of the time he believes that LeBron James direct messaged him on Twitter in 2009. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two-times), Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers during his legendary career.

FS1's Skip Bayless has been widely known as one of the biggest critics of LeBron James for the last decade. 

On a recent episode of his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show", Bayless recalled a time where he almost interviewed James when he was in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Bayless also added a story about a time where he believes that he was direct messaged by James on Twitter in 2009. 

"I was new to Twitter," Bayless said on his show. "One Friday, I glanced at my Twitter direct messages, my DM's, and I was shocked to see one that sure sounded like, allegedly was from LeBron in my DM's. Well, LeBron did not follow me so I couldn't figure out how that got in my DM's. And yet, it certainly appeared to be from LeBron and it certainly sounded like LeBron."

Bayless went on to say what he recalls being to sent to him by James. 

"The message was; 'Skip lets be friends, I'll help you and you help me, let's go through this together,'" Bayless recalled. 

At the end of his story, Bayless said that the message from James disappeared the next day. 

"I went back in my DM's and it was gone," Bayless said. "Trust me, I did not imagine this and I'm not that tech savvy, so who knows what had happened."

The story from Bayless is one of the more intriguing first-hand stories from a media member, because of just how much he has criticized the four-time NBA Champion. 

USATSI_7675268_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Reportedly DM'd Skip Bayless In 2009

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18198188_168388303_lowres
News

Taylor Jenkins Calls Grizzlies "The Furthest Thing From Dirty"

By Brett Siegel12 minutes ago
USATSI_18135986_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18081325_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Miami Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18205974_168388303_lowres
News

Do The Mavericks Have The Ability To Come Back Down 0-2 To Phoenix?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18205717_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 3 on Friday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18205692_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 3 on Friday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago