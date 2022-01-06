Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Wednesday, but for the game they will be without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.  

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has been ruled out for the game with an illness, and his status for Wednesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the Bucks have picked right back up where they left off as one of the elite teams in all of the NBA. 

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games this season.  

Not to mention they are also just two-games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed.  

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a modest 17-17 record on the year.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16250743_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

28 seconds ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

36 minutes ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Many Minutes Kyrie Irving Will Play On Wednesday

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

48 minutes ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards And Rockets Starting Lineups

56 minutes ago