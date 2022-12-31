Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night

It seems like every single night someone else is breaking or setting a new NBA record and on Friday night, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s turn.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that they won 123-114 thanks in large part to Giannis’ big night.

Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists, Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee past Minnesota and in doing so, he became just the third player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in back-to-back games, joining Hall-of-Famers Elgin Baylor, who did so once, and Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved this feat five different times.

This marked just the first time since Chamberlain in 1966 that a player recorded at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in back-to-back games, per team release.

In his previous game against the Chicago Bulls, Giannis recorded 45 points, 22 rebounds and 7 assists in the team’s 119-113 loss in overtime.

With back-to-back 40-point games to close out 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo now ranks third in the league in scoring (32.1 PPG) and fifth in the league in total points scored (962).

He also ranks fifth in rebounding (11.8 RPG) and tied for fifth in total rebounds (355) this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again cemented himself as one of the best talents in the entire world and it is not a shock to see his name mentioned with the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and others in the early season MVP talk.

The Bucks currently find themselves 23-12 on the season now following Friday night’s victory and they are 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for first-place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee will not play another game until Sunday, January 1 against the Washington Wizards.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.