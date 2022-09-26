Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA

On Monday, teams around the NBA are having media day, which will excite fans who get to hear from their favorite players for the first time in a while.

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing two of their preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi, so they had media day on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off another excellent NBA season, and he spent part of his offseason playing for the Greek national basketball team.

When he met with the media on Sunday, he said something quite interesting.

"Do I believe I'm the best player in the world?", Antetokounmpo asked. "No, I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last man standing."

Antetokounmpo said who he thinks is currently the best player in the world.

"I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry, until the next player," Antetokounmpo added.

The way Antetokounmpo phrased all of this is intriguing because he is saying the best player in the world is on the team who wins the NBA Championship.

Antetokounmpo has been in the discussion over the last four seasons.

In 2019 and 2020, he won the MVP Award twice a row, and in 2021 he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns (and won Finals MVP).

This past season, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 20th against the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.