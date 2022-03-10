Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 142-115 on Tuesday evening, and after the game Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Bucks have now won five games in a row, and are 41-25 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
In their last ten games they have gone 6-4, and once again they look like a team who could be a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship.
Last season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to his first ever NBA Title.
On Wednesday evening, they are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin, for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
