Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 142-115 on Tuesday evening, and after the game Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.     

The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The Bucks have now won five games in a row, and are 41-25 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last ten games they have gone 6-4, and once again they look like a team who could be a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship. 

Last season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to his first ever NBA Title.

On Wednesday evening, they are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin, for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17782091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Christian Wood's Status For Rockets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16419259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago