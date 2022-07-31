Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets 2 Viral Photos

On Saturday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with two photos.

Antetokounmpo: "The only way to do great work is love what you do"

The post has over 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Last season, Antetokounmpo had another fantastic year and the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games, but during the series former All-Star Khris Middleton got injured.

After the injury, he did not return for the rest of the time the Bucks were in the playoffs.

Therefore, they had to go up against the Boston Celtics in the second-round without their second best scoring option behind Antetokounmpo.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics beat the Bucks in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Taking the Celtics to seven games without Middleton was still impressive for the Bucks.

The Celtics then beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (in another Game 7) in the Conference Finals to make the NBA Finals.

In the Finals, the Celtics won Game 1 on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors went 4-1 the rest of the way to beat the Celtics in six games.

That was the fourth title the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that time span.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.