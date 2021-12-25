Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Celtics-Bucks Christmas Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin for the second game of the NBA's Christmas Day slate, and for the game they have some really good news.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had missed the team's last five games due to being in health and safety protocols, is available for the game and will be in the starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks with Antetokounmpo in it can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Antetokounmpo joins a starting lineup with Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and are right in the mix this season as well with a 21-13 record in their first 34 games, which is good for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball