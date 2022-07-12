Gigantic Kyrie Irving News On Monday

Skip to main content
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported big news about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. 

"The market on Kyrie remains frozen," Windhorst said. "The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nets have given out the vibe that they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first."

Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a sweep, which was a huge disappointment. 

They had been seen as title contenders, and in the three seasons that Irving has played in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

