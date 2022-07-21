VIRAL: Draymond Green's Joke About The Los Angeles Clippers

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS.

During the show, his teammate Draymond Green made an appearance on the camera, and had a hilarious joke about the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green: "I'm live from L.A., home of seven professional teams, and the Clippers."

The Clippers have always been the less popular team in Los Angeles, because of the success the Lakers had for decades.

They were also a very poorly run team

However, in recent years they have turned into one of the better organizations in the NBA with owner Steve Ballmer and head coach Ty Lue.

They also have superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the roster.

This past season, they did not make the NBA Playoffs, because Leonard missed the whole season and George played sparingly (due to injuries).

As for the Warriors, Green helped them win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to secure the title last month.

Prior to missing the postseason in 2020 and 2021, the Warriors had made the Finals five times in a row and won the title three times.

From 2015-22, they have former one of the best dynasties in the history of the league.

The scariest part for rival teams, should be the fact that their best player (Steph Curry) is still just 34-years-old and appears to be still in his prime.

In addition, they are loaded with young talent; Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.