Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At MLB Game

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was in Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

A clip of Thompson from the game is going viral on Twitter.

Thomson's brother, Trayce, is on the Dodgers and during the game he had a big double.

The Dodgers won the game by a score of 7-4, which also completed the four-game sweep of the Giants.

They are in first place in the National League West Division with a 64-30 record in the 90 games that they have played so far this season.

As for Klay, the Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to get to the NBA Finals.

In the Finals, they beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

Thompson had missed all of 2020 and 2021 due to injuries, and in that time span the Warriors missed the playoffs both times.

In the five seasons prior, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Therefore, in the last six seasons that Thompson has played, the team has won four titles and been to the NBA Finals all six times.

He is just 32-years-old and their best player Steph Curry is only 34.

They are already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA, but they have a chance to win a lot more over the next few years.