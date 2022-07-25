Skip to main content
Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At Giants-Dodgers Game

Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At Giants-Dodgers Game

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was at Sunday's MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was in Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants. 

A clip of Thompson from the game is going viral on Twitter. 

Thomson's brother, Trayce, is on the Dodgers and during the game he had a big double.  

The Dodgers won the game by a score of 7-4, which also completed the four-game sweep of the Giants. 

They are in first place in the National League West Division with a 64-30 record in the 90 games that they have played so far this season. 

As for Klay, the Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. 

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to get to the NBA Finals. 

In the Finals, they beat the Boston Celtics in six games. 

Thompson had missed all of 2020 and 2021 due to injuries, and in that time span the Warriors missed the playoffs both times. 

In the five seasons prior, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

Therefore, in the last six seasons that Thompson has played, the team has won four titles and been to the NBA Finals all six times. 

He is just 32-years-old and their best player Steph Curry is only 34. 

They are already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA, but they have a chance to win a lot more over the next few years. 

USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At MLB Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel6 minutes ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: Massive Report About Kyrie Irving's Future

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres-2
News

Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? The Miami Heat Or New York Knicks Should Sign Him

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17581328_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Team Is Reportedly Interested In 2 Former All-Star Guards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17410867_168388303_lowres
News

3 Teams Who Reportedly "Discussed Deals" For Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10377850_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18170268_168388303_lowres
Rumors

7 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago