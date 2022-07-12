Draymond Green's Viral Tweet In Defense Of Kevin Durant

On Monday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet in defense of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Green: "Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable. TNM"

Green and Durant were teammates on the Warriors for three seasons, and they went to the NBA Finals all three times.

In 2017 and 2018 they won back-to-back NBA Championships, and they came very close to a three-peat.

In 2019, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals in six games, but Durant got injured during the series.

After that series, Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 (he then missed the next season due to injury).

In the two seasons that he has played in Brooklyn, the Nets have won just one playoff series.

The lack of success has been a major disappointment considering they also have Kyrie Irving.

This season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the organization.

Woj: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As for the Warriors, they missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but they returned to the NBA Finals this season and won the 202 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.