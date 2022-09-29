Steph Curry Tweets Out 3 Photos From Japan

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play the first preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season in Japan on Friday morning (6 A.M. Eastern Time).

Suga, a very famous rapper in the band BTS, was in attendance at one of the Warriors' practices in Japan.

On Thursday morning, Steph Curry sent out a tweet with three photos of him and Suga, and the post is going viral on Twitter.

Curry captioned his post: "An honor meeting you SUGA!! Welcome to #DubNation"

In less than one hour, the post has over 18,000 retweets and over 40,000 likes.

On Monday, the BTS Twitter account tweeted out a photo of Suga holding up a customized Warriors jersey, and that post has over 1.4 million likes.

Curry is one of the most popular players in the entire NBA, and the Warriors are among the most popular teams.

Recently, Forbes ranked the Warriors as the eighth most valuable franchise in pro sports worldwide ($5.6 billion).

According to Forbes, they were purchased for $450 million in 2010, so the valuation has shown a tremendous return.

Their popularity makes sense when looking at how they have dominated the NBA over the last decade.

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons, and they have won four titles in that span.

This past season, they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and Curry won the Finals MVP Award.

He is one of the greatest players ever, and during the regular season, he broke the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history.