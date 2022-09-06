Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

The Golden State Warriors are hosting Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Kenneth Faried, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and a few other veteran free agents for workouts ahead of training camp at the end of September.

Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

However the Warriors still have two open roster spots to fill with one likely to be reserved for veteran forward Andre Iguodala should he decide to return for his 19th NBA season.

While they have signed Mac McClung, Pat Spencer, Jerome Robinson and Trevion Williams to training camp deals, the Warriors are scheduled to host several NBA veterans who still find themselves as free agents this offseason for a workout over the next week.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, free agents Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried will have a chance to prove themselves to the Warriors. Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among other free agents who are expected to participate at this upcoming workout.

Golden State had a similar workout with some veteran free agents a few weeks back, as they hosted Shabazz Muhammad, Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin, according to The Atheltic.

As of right now, 13 players on the Warriors roster have guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon occupy the team’s two-way roster spots.

Last year’s first-round picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should see their roles expand heading into the new season given the team’s offseason departures, regardless if the team adds one of the many veteran free agents listed above.

Winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors will begin their title defense on October 18 as they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsGolden State Warriors

USATSI_18060418_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17998435_168388303_lowres
News

Will Cleveland Cavaliers Look To Extend Caris LeVert's Contract?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Stock Market: Whose Stock Is Going Up And Down Ahead Of Training Camps?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17328376_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Trading For Donovan Mitchell Was A Move Cleveland Had To Make

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17925780_168388303_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks Latest Team Linked To Dennis Schroder

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7078454_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18290089_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18062369_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Notable Names Still Available Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel