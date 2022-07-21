Two-Time NBA Block Champion Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Going from a second-round pick to having to earn his spot in the NBA from playing overseas, Hassan Whiteside’s journey in this league is quite remarkable.

Originally drafted No. 33 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, Whiteside spent two seasons in Sacramento before being waived and spending time in the NBA Developmental League. He then went overseas to Lebanon and joined Amchit Club in 2013, followed by going to China and joining the Sichuan Blue Whales.

Hassan Whiteside did not get another chance in the NBA until 2014 when he signed with the Miami Heat. Very quickly, Whiteside made a name for himself in Miami as a double-double threat who proved to be a real factor as a shot-blocker defensively.

Leading the league in blocked shots during the 2015-16 season and then leading the league in rebounding the following season, Whiteside very quickly became a valuable center that made his presence felt in the paint.

Since the 2018-19 season, Whiteside has played with the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and most recently, the Utah Jazz last season.

Whiteside, 33, now finds himself as a veteran big man still available in free agency and looking for yet another chance to prove himself in this league. His production has decreased through the years, but Hassan Whiteside can still be a terrific backup center in the NBA because of his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

With the Jazz last season, Whiteside averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in a total of 65 games.

While many teams entered free agency not looking for a center, teams around the league are always looking for ways to get better on the defensive-end of the floor.

For this reason alone is why Hassan Whiteside will end up on an NBA roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.