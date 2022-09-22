Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference but won their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs.

They lost in the first round to the Miami Heat in five games.

With the season rapidly approaching, teams around the league continue to make roster moves ahead of training camp.

The Hawks will be one of the few teams starting camp early because they are going overseas for two of their preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday, Brad Rowland reported that the Hawks had added Armoni Brooks to their training camp roster.

Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets last season.

Rowland: "The Hawks signed Armoni Brooks to a camp deal. That fills out the team's roster to the full 20 for training camp. Brooks was in training camp with the Hawks before the 2019-20 season and played in 4 preseason games."

In 54 games for the Rockets and Raptors, Brooks averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

He also appeared in four NBA Playoff games (the Raptors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round).

During his rookie season, Brooks averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 20 games for the Rockets.

He is 24 years old and went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Hawks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 at home against the Houston Rockets.