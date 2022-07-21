BREAKING: Warriors Sign Mac McClung

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Mac McClung.

Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."

Charania added that the deal is non-guaranteed.

Charania: "McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp."

The former college sensation played in two NBA games last season for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

He also played in 13 games for the South Bay Lakers (G-League team), and averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

In college, he spent two seasons with Georgetown and one with Texas Tech.

He had career averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 79 games.

Therefore, the Warriors will have a talented player with them in training camp that they can evaluate going forward.

They are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

In addition, it was their sixth time in the Finals in eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span.

Arguably, they are the best dynasty the NBA has had since Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990's.