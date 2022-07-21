Skip to main content
BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Mac McClung. The former college star has also played for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Mac McClung.

Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."

Charania added that the deal is non-guaranteed. 

Charania: "McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp."

The former college sensation played in two NBA games last season for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. 

He also played in 13 games for the South Bay Lakers (G-League team), and averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

In college, he spent two seasons with Georgetown and one with Texas Tech. 

He had career averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 79 games. 

Therefore, the Warriors will have a talented player with them in training camp that they can evaluate going forward.  

They are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons. 

In addition, it was their sixth time in the Finals in eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span. 

Arguably, they are the best dynasty the NBA has had since Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990's.

USATSI_18569395_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Mac McClung

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18154195_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden Agree To New Two-Year Deal

By Brett Siegel27 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel51 minutes ago
USATSI_17899835_168388303_lowres
News

Will The Brooklyn Nets Actually Begin The 2022-23 Season With Durant And Irving?

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17375736_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades Lakers Could Pursue This Offseason Not Including Kyrie Irving

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_10793696_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17587321_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17427557_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Champion Has A BOLD Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago