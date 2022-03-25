Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

Heat Sign Former Warriors Star
On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Mulder has played for the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors during his NBA career.
Mulder has played for the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic over the three seasons that he has played in the NBA.
He played 67 games for the Warriors over the last two seasons, and 15 games for the Magic this season.
On the season, he is averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Last season for the Warriors, he averaged 5.6 points and 1.0 rebounds, while shooting nearly 40% from the three-point range.
The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-26 record in the 73 games that they have played.
