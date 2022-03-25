Skip to main content
Heat Sign Former Warriors Star

Heat Sign Former Warriors Star

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Mulder has played for the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors during his NBA career.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Mulder has played for the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors during his NBA career.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.     

Mulder has played for the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic over the three seasons that he has played in the NBA. 

He played 67 games for the Warriors over the last two seasons, and 15 games for the Magic this season.  

On the season, he is averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. 

Last season for the Warriors, he averaged 5.6 points and 1.0 rebounds, while shooting nearly 40% from the three-point range.  

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-26 record in the 73 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16113432_168388303_lowres
News

Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Will Play Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Play

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17269930_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17610939_168388303_lowres
News

Irving Has Super High Praise For Booker

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_12375787_168388303_lowres
News

Kris Dunn Is Staying With The Trail Blazers On Another 10-day Contract

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago