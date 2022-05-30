Here's How Jayson Tatum Is Honoring Kobe Bryant In Game 7

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is wearing a wristband to honor former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida taking on the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is wearing a purple wristband with the number 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant in the game.

Tatum and the Celtics are tied up at 3-3 with the Heat, so the winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors won their series against the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday, so they are getting plenty of rest before Game 1 of the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Heat and Celtics are in the middle of an absolutely grueling series, so whoever wins could be coming into the Finals very fatigued.

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

As for the Celtics, they beat the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the first two rounds of the playoffs.