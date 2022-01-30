Here's The Photo Kyle Kuzma Tweeted Of Joe Burrow

On Sunday, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards tweeted out a photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Kuzma's Twitter account.

Burrow and the Bengals are facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon, and the winner of the game will go to the Super Bowl.

As for Kuzma and the Wizards, they are having a mediocre season with a 23-26 record that has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Kuzma is having a stellar season rebounding the basketball, and is averaging a career high 8.8 rebounds per game.

He has never finished a season averaging more than 6.3 rebounds per game.

He's also averaging 16.0 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball