Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted On Monday Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    • November 23, 2021
    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted Before The Nets Play The Cavs
    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    James Harden sent out a tweet on Monday before the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    James Harden sent out a tweet on Monday before the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday night, and on Monday afternoon James Harden sent out a tweet. 

    The tweet from Harden can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Harden and the Nets come into the game with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

    Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season, Harden and Kevin Durant have kept the Nets at the top of the standings. 

    Harden is averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 rebound and 8.8 assists per game this season. 

    The Nets beat the Cavs 109-99 in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center last week. 

    The Cavs come into the game with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games of the season.

