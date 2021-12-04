Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet with a video on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Warriors are off to a sensational start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and have an 18-3 record.

Prior to losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday they had the best record in the entire NBA.

On Friday, they will have a rematch with the Suns, and host them in San Francisco.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Curry and the Warriors look like they will once again be one of the top contenders in the entire NBA.

Even more impressive is the fact that the Warriors are off to such a great start to the season without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman having played in any games yet.

