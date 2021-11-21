Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Here's What Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday Morning
    Publish date:

    Here's What Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday Morning

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning. The Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play this season.
    Author:

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning. The Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play this season.

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Friday night 115-113 to advance to 12-5 in their first 17 games this season. 

    However, the All-Star guard has yet to play for them in those 17 games this season. 

    Irving remains out due to the vaccine mandate in New York City, and even though he could be a part-time player the Nets said before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team until he can be a full-time participant. 

    Kevin Durant and James Harden have led the team to a good start to the season, but there is a good case to be made they will lose in the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals if they don't get Irving back. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005312_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Heat

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17205790_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Fan At The Jazz-Kings Game Sitting On The Floor Throw Up

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17024252_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Posted To Instagram On Friday

    7 hours ago